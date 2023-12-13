Cooper and Eastern Kentucky host Louisiana

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-4) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-4)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Collin Cooper scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 121-56 win against the Bethany (WV) Bison.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 3-0 at home. Louisiana averages 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Colonels are 0-2 in road games. Eastern Kentucky is fourth in college basketball scoring 91.4 points per game while shooting 47.1%.

Louisiana scores 79.1 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 75.1 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.9% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Julien is shooting 50.4% and averaging 20.6 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 9.1 points for Louisiana.

Michael Moreno is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 8.5 points and 6.6 rebounds. Leland Walker is averaging 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for Eastern Kentucky.

