Cone leads Cal against Butler after 26-point performance

California Golden Bears (3-5) at Butler Bulldogs (7-2) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is…

California Golden Bears (3-5) at Butler Bulldogs (7-2)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces the Butler Bulldogs after Jalen Cole scored 26 points in Cal’s 84-69 win against the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 in home games. Butler is eighth in the Big East in rebounding with 37.7 rebounds. Jalen Thomas paces the Bulldogs with 6.6 boards.

The Golden Bears play their first true road game after going 3-5 to start the season. Cal has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Butler’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Cal allows. Cal averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Butler gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Brooks is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 16.9 points. Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 48.2% and averaging 15.7 points for Butler.

Jaylon Tyson is shooting 47.1% and averaging 20.4 points for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 16.5 points for Cal.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

