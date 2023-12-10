Columbia visits Fairleigh Dickinson after Almonor’s 24-point performance

Columbia Lions (7-3) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-5) Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts…

Columbia Lions (7-3) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-5)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts the Columbia Lions after Ansley Almonor scored 24 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 76-71 victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Knights are 3-0 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 16.3 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by DeVante Jamison with 5.1.

The Lions have gone 1-2 away from home. Columbia ranks third in the Ivy League with 17.2 assists per game led by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa averaging 2.4.

Fairleigh Dickinson makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Columbia has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Fairleigh Dickinson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Almonor is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds. Sean Moore is averaging 11.8 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

De La Rosa is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 11.6 points for Columbia.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

