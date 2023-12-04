Columbia plays Lafayette, looks for 6th straight home win

Lafayette Leopards (1-8) at Columbia Lions (6-3) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia will try to keep…

Lafayette Leopards (1-8) at Columbia Lions (6-3)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Lions face Lafayette.

The Lions have gone 5-1 in home games. Columbia is third in the Ivy League scoring 77.2 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Leopards are 0-4 on the road. Lafayette ranks ninth in the Patriot League with 29.0 rebounds per game led by Eric Sondberg averaging 4.6.

Columbia makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Lafayette has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Lafayette has shot at a 38.4% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 39.5% shooting opponents of Columbia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.9 points for the Lions. Blair Thompson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Columbia.

Sondberg averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 9.8 points for Lafayette.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

