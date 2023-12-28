Colorado hosts Brooks and Washington

Washington Huskies (8-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-2) Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Colorado Buffaloes…

Washington Huskies (8-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Colorado Buffaloes after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 points in Washington’s 73-66 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Buffaloes have gone 7-0 in home games. Colorado ranks second in the Pac-12 with 19.4 assists per game led by KJ Simpson averaging 4.5.

The Huskies are 1-0 on the road. Washington is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colorado’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Washington gives up. Washington has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The Buffaloes and Huskies face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is averaging 19.9 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Buffaloes.

Brooks is averaging 20.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 87.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

