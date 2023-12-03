Colorado faces Pepperdine after Simpson’s 30-point game

Pepperdine Waves (4-5) at Colorado Buffaloes (5-2) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -18.5; over/under is…

Pepperdine Waves (4-5) at Colorado Buffaloes (5-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -18.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Pepperdine Waves after KJ Simpson scored 30 points in Colorado’s 88-83 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Buffaloes are 4-0 on their home court. Colorado is fifth in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Waves are 0-1 in road games. Pepperdine is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colorado scores 82.7 points, 10.6 more per game than the 72.1 Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 14.6 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 52.9% for Colorado.

Houston Mallette is shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 18.1 points. Michael Ajayi is averaging 18.7 points and 10.9 rebounds for Pepperdine.

