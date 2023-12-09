Collins leads Virginia Tech against Valparaiso after 20-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (4-5, 0-2 MVC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3, 1-0 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Valparaiso Beacons (4-5, 0-2 MVC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3, 1-0 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -20.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts the Valparaiso Beacons after Michael Collins Jr. scored 20 points in Virginia Tech’s 75-68 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Hokies have gone 4-0 in home games. Virginia Tech is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beacons are 0-3 in road games. Valparaiso leads the MVC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Connor Barrett averaging 3.0.

Virginia Tech averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.2 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Virginia Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 14.6 points. Lynn Kidd is shooting 68.9% and averaging 15.1 points for Virginia Tech.

Isaiah Stafford is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Beacons. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 11.8 points for Valparaiso.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

