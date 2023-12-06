Collins leads Arizona State against SMU after 21-point performance

SMU Mustangs (6-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils…

SMU Mustangs (6-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -3; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts the SMU Mustangs after Frankie Collins scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 72-61 win over the San Francisco Dons.

The Sun Devils have gone 4-0 in home games. Arizona State ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Neal Jamiya averaging 5.0.

The Mustangs play their first true road game after going 6-3 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. SMU averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

Arizona State makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than SMU has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). SMU scores 9.0 more points per game (74.4) than Arizona State gives up (65.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Jose Perez is averaging 12.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.3% for Arizona State.

Zhuric Phelps is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 12.8 points and 2.6 rebounds for SMU.

