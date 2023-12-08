Colgate visits Vermont following Long’s 23-point game

Colgate Raiders (5-4) at Vermont Catamounts (8-2) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays the Colgate Raiders…

Colgate Raiders (5-4) at Vermont Catamounts (8-2)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays the Colgate Raiders after TJ Long scored 23 points in Vermont’s 73-71 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Catamounts are 5-0 in home games. Vermont averages 14.9 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Shamir Bogues with 3.0.

The Raiders are 0-2 on the road. Colgate is sixth in the Patriot League scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Keegan Records averaging 9.0.

Vermont makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Colgate scores 8.4 more points per game (70.8) than Vermont gives up to opponents (62.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Long is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 14.1 points. Matt Veretto is shooting 47.6% and averaging 13.0 points for Vermont.

Braeden Smith is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds for Colgate.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

