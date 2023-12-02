Colgate visits No. 2 Arizona after Smith’s 21-point game

Colgate Raiders (4-3) at Arizona Wildcats (6-0) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -21.5; over/under is…

Colgate Raiders (4-3) at Arizona Wildcats (6-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -21.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats after Braeden Smith scored 21 points in Colgate’s 84-49 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 at home. Arizona ranks fifth in college basketball with 21.0 assists per game led by Caleb Love averaging 4.7.

The Raiders are 0-1 in road games. Colgate has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Arizona makes 51.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Colgate averages 66.7 points per game, 2.9 more than the 63.8 Arizona gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Boswell is shooting 58.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals. Keshad Johnson is shooting 56.9% and averaging 13.3 points for Arizona.

Smith is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Raiders. Nicolas Louis-Jacques is averaging 10.0 points for Colgate.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

