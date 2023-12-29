Colgate visits Manon and Cornell

Colgate Raiders (6-6) at Cornell Big Red (9-2) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell plays the…

Colgate Raiders (6-6) at Cornell Big Red (9-2)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell plays the Colgate Raiders after Chris Manon scored 20 points in Cornell’s 90-85 win over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Big Red have gone 2-0 at home. Cornell ranks third in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 37.0 rebounds. Guy Ragland Jr. paces the Big Red with 5.9 boards.

The Raiders are 1-4 on the road. Colgate is second in the Patriot League with 14.8 assists per game led by Braeden Smith averaging 5.3.

Cornell makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Colgate averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Cornell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Noard is shooting 48.8% and averaging 11.2 points for the Big Red. Manon is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Smith is averaging 13 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 8-2, averaging 85.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.