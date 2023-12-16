Cole’s 26 lead Lindenwood over IUPUI 73-67

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Keenon Cole scored 26 points as Lindenwood beat IUPUI 73-67 on Saturday. Cole also added six rebounds…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Keenon Cole scored 26 points as Lindenwood beat IUPUI 73-67 on Saturday.

Cole also added six rebounds for the Lions (5-6). Darius Beane scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Keith Haymon finished with 11 points.

The Jaguars (3-9) were led by Jlynn Counter, who recorded 23 points, four assists and four steals. DJ Jackson added 14 points and three steals for IUPUI.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.