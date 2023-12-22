Live Radio
Cole’s 18 lead Lindenwood over Rockford 81-54

The Associated Press

December 22, 2023, 10:12 PM

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Keenon Cole scored 18 points as Lindenwood beat Rockford 81-54 on Friday night.

Cole added five rebounds for the Lions (6-7). Jeremiah Talton scored 15 points, shooting 3 for 8 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Keith Haymon had 12 points and went 4 of 4 from the field.

Jaden Bell led the Regents in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Rockford also got 10 points and two steals from Noody Lacey. Kevin Diemer also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

