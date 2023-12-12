Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Coleman helps Seton Hall…

Coleman helps Seton Hall secure 70-61 victory over Monmouth

The Associated Press

December 12, 2023, 9:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Isaiah Coleman’s 17 points helped Seton Hall defeat Monmouth 70-61 on Tuesday night.

Coleman was 7 of 12 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Pirates (6-4). Al-Amir Dawes scored 12 points while shooting 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Jaden Bediako had 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

The Hawks (5-5) were led by Xander Rice, who posted 20 points, five assists and five steals. Jack Collins added 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Monmouth. In addition, Amaan Sandhu finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up