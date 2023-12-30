Coleman, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to host Jones and the CSU Fullerton Titans

CSU Fullerton Titans (7-6, 0-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-4) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

CSU Fullerton Titans (7-6, 0-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-4)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -9.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Max Jones and the CSU Fullerton Titans visit Noel Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Sunday.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 6-3 in home games. Hawaii ranks sixth in the Big West with 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Bernardo da Silva averaging 7.0.

The Titans are 0-1 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton is seventh in the Big West with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Grayson Carper averaging 4.7.

Hawaii averages 74.2 points, 5.8 more per game than the 68.4 CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

The Rainbow Warriors and Titans match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. da Silva is averaging 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 59.2% over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Jones is averaging 17.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Titans. Dominic Brewton is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.