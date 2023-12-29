Coleman, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors take on the CSU Fullerton Titans

CSU Fullerton Titans (7-6, 0-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-4) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Big…

CSU Fullerton Titans (7-6, 0-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-4)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes Hawaii and CSU Fullerton face off on Sunday.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 6-3 at home. Hawaii is seventh in the Big West with 13.4 assists per game led by JoVon McClanahan averaging 3.8.

The Titans have gone 0-1 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton ranks sixth in the Big West shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

Hawaii averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.3 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Hawaii gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Juan Munoz is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Max Jones is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Titans. Grayson Carper is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

