Cole scores 25 to lead Lindenwood to 81-64 victory over Avila

The Associated Press

December 12, 2023, 10:27 PM

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Keenon Cole had 25 points in Lindenwood’s 81-64 victory over Avila on Tuesday night.

Cole added nine rebounds for the Lions (4-6). Darius Beane added 17 points while going 7 of 13 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Jaylon McDaniel had 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Cooper Smith finished with 10 points for the Eagles. James Ross III added nine points and two steals for Avila. Matthew Boldt also had eight points, five assists and two blocks.

