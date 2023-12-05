Cole leads Oakland against Toledo after 21-point game

Toledo Rockets (3-4) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-4, 1-1 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (3-4) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-4, 1-1 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the Toledo Rockets after D.Q. Cole scored 21 points in Oakland’s 98-77 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 1-1 in home games. Oakland is sixth in the Horizon League in team defense, giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Rockets have gone 1-0 away from home. Toledo scores 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Oakland scores 72.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 78.0 Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 8.0 more points per game (80.7) than Oakland allows to opponents (72.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Townsend is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Jack Gohlke is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers for Oakland.

Ra’Heim Moss is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 15.0 points and 2.4 rebounds for Toledo.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

