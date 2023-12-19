Cole and Lindenwood host Missouri State

Lindenwood Lions (5-6) at Missouri State Bears (7-4, 1-1 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears…

Lindenwood Lions (5-6) at Missouri State Bears (7-4, 1-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -17.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood faces the Missouri State Bears after Keenon Cole scored 26 points in Lindenwood’s 73-67 win over the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Bears are 4-0 in home games. Missouri State averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lions are 1-4 on the road. Lindenwood allows 72.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.1 points per game.

Missouri State is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Lindenwood allows to opponents. Lindenwood averages 67.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 68.5 Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.1 points. Donovan Clay is averaging 16.9 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Cole is averaging 18.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Lions. Keith Haymon is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 41.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

