Cole and Lindenwood host IUPUI

Lindenwood Lions (4-6) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-8, 0-2 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -1;…

Lindenwood Lions (4-6) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-8, 0-2 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the IUPUI Jaguars after Keenon Cole scored 25 points in Lindenwood’s 81-64 win against the Avila Eagles.

The Jaguars are 2-1 in home games. IUPUI is 1-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions are 0-4 on the road. Lindenwood has a 2-2 record against opponents over .500.

IUPUI is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Lindenwood allows to opponents. Lindenwood’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points lower than IUPUI has given up to its opponents (51.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Jaguars. Bryce Monroe is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Cole is averaging 17.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Lions. Darius Beane is averaging 14.4 points for Lindenwood.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.