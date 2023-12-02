Cohen scores 21 in UMass’ 66-56 victory over South Florida

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Josh Cohen scored 21 points as UMass beat South Florida 66-56 on Saturday. Cohen added nine…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Josh Cohen scored 21 points as UMass beat South Florida 66-56 on Saturday.

Cohen added nine rebounds for the Minutemen (4-1). Keon Thompson scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line. Matt Cross shot 1 of 6 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line to finish with eight points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Selton Miguel led the Bulls (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, four assists and two steals. Sam Hines Jr. added nine points for South Florida. Kasean Pryor also put up eight points.

NEXT UP

UMass’ next game is Wednesday against Towson on the road, and South Florida squares off against Florida State on Saturday.

