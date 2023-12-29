Cohen and UMass host Siena

Siena Saints (2-10, 1-1 MAAC) at UMass Minutemen (8-3) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts the…

Siena Saints (2-10, 1-1 MAAC) at UMass Minutemen (8-3)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts the Siena Saints after Josh Cohen scored 28 points in UMass’ 87-65 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Minutemen have gone 5-1 in home games. UMass scores 84.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Saints are 0-5 on the road. Siena is 0-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UMass’ average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Siena allows. Siena averages 59.0 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 72.6 UMass gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohen is averaging 19.2 points and seven rebounds for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Saints. Michael Evbagharu is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 58.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

