Cochran’s 33 points lead Toledo past Marshall 88-87 for coach Tod Kowalczyk’s 400th career victory

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Cochran scored a career-high 33 points, on 13-of-16 shooting, and Toledo beat Marshall 88-87 on Wednesday night for coach Tod Kowalczyk’s 400th career victory.

Toledo led 86-76 with two minutes remaining after Cochran found Dante Maddox Jr. in transition for a 3-pointer. Cochran made two free throws with 36 seconds left for an 88-82 lead.

Cochran had eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Rockets (6-4). Maddox added 18 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Ra’Heim Moss had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

The Thundering Herd (3-7) were led in scoring by Obinna Anochili-Killen, who finished with 25 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Kevon Voyles added 19 points for Marshall. Kamdyn Curfman also recorded 19 points and nine assists.

