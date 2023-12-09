Coastal Carolina hosts Wofford after Bailey’s 20-point performance

Wofford Terriers (4-5) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -1;…

Wofford Terriers (4-5) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -1; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Dillon Bailey scored 20 points in Wofford’s 81-66 win against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Chanticleers are 3-2 on their home court. Coastal Carolina has a 1-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Terriers are 2-2 on the road. Wofford allows 80.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Coastal Carolina’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Wofford allows. Wofford has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Blackmon averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Jacob Meyer is shooting 45.3% and averaging 13.5 points for Coastal Carolina.

Corey Tripp is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Terriers. Bailey is averaging 14.7 points for Wofford.

