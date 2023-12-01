Coastal Carolina hosts Winthrop after overtime win against South Carolina Upstate

Winthrop Eagles (5-3) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts…

Winthrop Eagles (5-3) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts the Winthrop Eagles following Coastal Carolina’s 72-70 overtime victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Chanticleers have gone 2-1 at home. Coastal Carolina ranks second in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 39.2 rebounds. John Ojiako paces the Chanticleers with 9.5 boards.

The Eagles are 0-2 in road games. Winthrop ranks seventh in the Big South with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Timmerman averaging 4.1.

Coastal Carolina’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Winthrop allows. Winthrop has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Blackmon is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 12 points and 1.7 steals. Jacob Meyer is shooting 44.4% and averaging 13.2 points for Coastal Carolina.

Kelton Talford is averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles. KJ Doucet is averaging 12.1 points for Winthrop.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.