Coastal Carolina hosts Winthrop after overtime win against South Carolina Upstate

Winthrop Eagles (5-3) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts the Winthrop Eagles following Coastal Carolina’s 72-70 overtime victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Chanticleers are 2-1 on their home court. Coastal Carolina leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 39.2 boards. John Ojiako leads the Chanticleers with 9.5 rebounds.

The Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Winthrop averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Coastal Carolina’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Winthrop allows. Winthrop has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Blackmon is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 12 points and 1.7 steals. Jacob Meyer is shooting 44.4% and averaging 13.2 points for Coastal Carolina.

Kelton Talford is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Eagles. KJ Doucet is averaging 12.1 points for Winthrop.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.