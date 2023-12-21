Coastal Carolina hosts Shell and N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -10; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Camian Shell scored 26 points in N.C. A&T’s 68-60 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Chanticleers have gone 3-3 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 0-5 on the road. N.C. A&T gives up 84.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.9 points per game.

Coastal Carolina scores 80.5 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 84.8 N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 67.9 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 78.9 Coastal Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is scoring 13.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Chanticleers. Kylan Blackmon is averaging 13.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 40.2% for Coastal Carolina.

Landon Glasper averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.