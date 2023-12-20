Clingan and No. 5 UConn host Seton Hall

UConn Huskies (10-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-4) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -8;…

UConn Huskies (10-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-4)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -8; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn plays the Seton Hall Pirates after Donovan Clingan scored 21 points in UConn’s 76-63 victory against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Pirates are 6-1 in home games. Seton Hall is seventh in the Big East scoring 75.6 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Huskies have gone 0-1 away from home. UConn averages 18.6 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by Tristen Newton with 6.0.

Seton Hall makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). UConn averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Seton Hall allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 12.9 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Newton is averaging 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, six assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 85.5 points, 39.5 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

