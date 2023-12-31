Cleveland State wins 86-77 against IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jayson Woodrich’s 23 points helped Cleveland State defeat IUPUI 86-77 on Sunday. Woodrich was 8 of 16…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jayson Woodrich’s 23 points helped Cleveland State defeat IUPUI 86-77 on Sunday.

Woodrich was 8 of 16 shooting, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League). Tristan Enaruna was 7 of 13 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Tevin Smith shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Jaguars (5-10, 1-3) were led by Vincent Brady II, who recorded 16 points. Bryce Monroe added 16 points and six assists for IUPUI. In addition, John Egbuta had 14 points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Cleveland State visits Wright State and IUPUI goes on the road to play Robert Morris.

