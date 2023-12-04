Cleveland State visits Saint Mary’s (CA) on 3-game road slide

Cleveland State Vikings (6-3, 1-1 Horizon League) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-5) Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cleveland State Vikings (6-3, 1-1 Horizon League) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-5)

Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State will try to end its three-game road slide when the Vikings play Saint Mary’s (CA).

The Gaels have gone 3-2 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the WCC leader with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Saxen averaging 4.9.

The Vikings are 0-3 on the road. Cleveland State is third in the Horizon League scoring 76.7 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

Saint Mary’s (CA) is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State scores 15.7 more points per game (76.7) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents (61.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 15.5 points and 3.1 assists. Saxen is shooting 46.9% and averaging 9.3 points for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Tristan Enaruna is averaging 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 12.7 points for Cleveland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

