Cleveland State visits Bradley after Enaruna’s 22-point outing

Cleveland State Vikings (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at Bradley Braves (6-3, 0-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on the Bradley Braves after Tristan Enaruna scored 22 points in Cleveland State’s 83-77 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Braves are 3-1 on their home court. Bradley is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings have gone 0-5 away from home. Cleveland State scores 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Bradley averages 72.7 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 69.3 Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malevy Leons is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.8 points for the Braves. Connor Hickman is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Bradley.

Enaruna is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.