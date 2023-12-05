Cleveland State plays Saint Mary’s (CA) on 3-game road skid

Cleveland State Vikings (6-3, 1-1 Horizon League) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-5) Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Cleveland State Vikings (6-3, 1-1 Horizon League) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-5)

Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -14.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State will look to break its three-game road skid when the Vikings take on Saint Mary’s (CA).

The Gaels are 3-2 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vikings are 0-3 on the road. Cleveland State ranks third in the Horizon League shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Saint Mary’s (CA) is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Mitchell Saxen is shooting 46.9% and averaging 9.3 points for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Tristan Enaruna is averaging 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 12.7 points for Cleveland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

