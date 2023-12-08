Cleveland State plays Kent State on 4-game road skid

Cleveland State Vikings (6-4, 1-1 Horizon League) at Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cleveland State Vikings (6-4, 1-1 Horizon League) at Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hits the road against Kent State looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Golden Flashes are 3-2 in home games. Kent State is fifth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Vikings are 0-4 on the road. Cleveland State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kent State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Kent State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Sullinger is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Golden Flashes. Reggie Bass is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers for Kent State.

Tristan Enaruna is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds for Cleveland State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

