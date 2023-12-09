Cleveland State faces Kent State on 4-game road slide

Cleveland State Vikings (6-4, 1-1 Horizon League) at Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Cleveland State Vikings (6-4, 1-1 Horizon League) at Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -11.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits Kent State looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Golden Flashes are 3-2 on their home court. Kent State scores 84.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Vikings are 0-4 on the road. Cleveland State ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 11.6 assists per game led by Tristan Enaruna averaging 2.9.

Kent State averages 84.4 points, 16.5 more per game than the 67.9 Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Sullinger averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Chris Payton is shooting 52.6% and averaging 14.6 points for Kent State.

Enaruna is averaging 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 13.3 points for Cleveland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

