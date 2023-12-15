Cleveland scores 30 as North Carolina Central downs Saint Andrews (NC) 102-50

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Fred Cleveland Jr.’s 30 points led North Carolina Central over Saint Andrews (NC) 102-50 on Friday…

Cleveland added four steals for the Eagles (6-7). Ja’Darius Harris added 16 points while going 4 of 10 and 7 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds.

Jalen Mcafee-Marion finished with 16 points for the Knights.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

