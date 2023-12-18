Clayton’s 17 lead Ohio’s rout of D-III Defiance 108-28

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Clayton scored 17 points as Ohio beat Defiance 108-28 on Monday night. Clayton added five…

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Clayton scored 17 points as Ohio beat Defiance 108-28 on Monday night.

Clayton added five rebounds for the Bobcats (6-4). Ike Cornish added 13 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and they also had seven rebounds. Ben Estis was 4 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Devin Goodwyn led the way for the Yellow Jackets with six points. Will Gelhausen added six points for Defiance. Jakob Trevino also had five points.

The Yellow Jackets, with an enrollment of just over 500 students, play in the NCAA Division III Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, which also includes Mount St. Joseph University, Transylvania University and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Ohio plays Friday against Austin Peay on the road, and Defiance visits IUPUI on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

