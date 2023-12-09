Clay scores 20 as Missouri State downs Sam Houston 69-60

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Donovan Clay scored 20 points as Missouri State beat Sam Houston 69-60 on Saturday night. Clay…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Donovan Clay scored 20 points as Missouri State beat Sam Houston 69-60 on Saturday night.

Clay also had six rebounds for the Bears (7-3). Alston Mason added 18 points and Damien Mayo Jr. finished with 13 points.

Davon Barnes finished with 16 points for the Bearkats (5-5). Kian Scroggins added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

