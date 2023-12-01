Claude leads Xavier against No. 6 Houston after 24-point game

Houston Cougars (7-0) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3) Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is 138.5…

Houston Cougars (7-0) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the No. 6 Houston Cougars after Desmond Claude scored 24 points in Xavier’s 78-76 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Musketeers have gone 3-1 at home. Xavier is seventh in the Big East in team defense, giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Cougars play their first true road game after going 7-0 to begin the season. Houston leads the Big 12 allowing only 49.0 points per game while holding opponents to 35.3% shooting.

Xavier scores 77.1 points, 28.1 more per game than the 49.0 Houston gives up. Houston averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Xavier gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Claude is shooting 48.9% and averaging 16.7 points for Xavier.

LJ Cryer is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17 points. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 11.7 points for Houston.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.