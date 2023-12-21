Clary leads Penn State against Le Moyne after 23-point performance

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-7) at Penn State Nittany Lions (5-6, 1-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-7) at Penn State Nittany Lions (5-6, 1-1 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -19.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays the Le Moyne Dolphins after Kanye Clary scored 23 points in Penn State’s 82-81 overtime loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Nittany Lions are 5-1 on their home court. Penn State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dolphins are 1-7 on the road. Le Moyne is second in the NEC scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

Penn State scores 76.8 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 73.4 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Penn State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clary is shooting 48.3% and averaging 17.1 points for the Nittany Lions. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Mike Depersia is averaging 5.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Dolphins. Luke Sutherland is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

