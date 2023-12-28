Clary and Penn State host Rider

Rider Broncs (3-9, 0-2 MAAC) at Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m.…

Rider Broncs (3-9, 0-2 MAAC) at Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces the Rider Broncs after Kanye Clary scored 20 points in Penn State’s 72-55 win over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Nittany Lions are 6-1 on their home court. Penn State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncs have gone 1-7 away from home. Rider is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Penn State’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Rider gives up. Rider averages 71.8 points per game, 0.9 more than the 70.9 Penn State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clary is averaging 17.3 points for the Nittany Lions. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Mervin James is averaging 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 41.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

