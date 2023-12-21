Clarke leads Stony Brook against Michigan State after 21-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-5) at Michigan State Spartans (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-5) at Michigan State Spartans (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -22.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays the Michigan State Spartans after Aaron Clarke scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 78-74 overtime victory against the Army Black Knights.

The Spartans are 5-2 in home games. Michigan State ranks fourth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Seawolves have gone 1-4 away from home. Stony Brook ranks sixth in the CAA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Keenan Fitzmorris averaging 2.8.

Michigan State makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Stony Brook scores 8.7 more points per game (73.2) than Michigan State allows to opponents (64.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J Hoggard is averaging 10.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Spartans.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 15.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.