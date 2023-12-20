Clarke and Stony Brook host Michigan State

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-5) at Michigan State Spartans (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-5) at Michigan State Spartans (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits the Michigan State Spartans after Aaron Clarke scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 78-74 overtime win over the Army Black Knights.

The Spartans are 5-2 in home games. Michigan State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Seawolves are 1-4 in road games. Stony Brook is eighth in the CAA scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Michigan State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J Hoggard is averaging 10.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 20.1 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

Jared Frey is averaging 9.6 points for the Seawolves. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.