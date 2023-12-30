Clark helps Duquesne earn 95-47 victory over Cleary University

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jimmy Clark III had 15 points in Duquesne’s 95-47 victory over Cleary on Saturday. Clark shot 6…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jimmy Clark III had 15 points in Duquesne’s 95-47 victory over Cleary on Saturday.

Clark shot 6 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Dukes (9-3). Dusan Mahorcic scored 15 points, going 5 of 5 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line. David Dixon shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Chris Williams finished with eight points and two steals for the Cougars. Cleary also got seven points and four assists from Bennie Crenshaw Jr.. In addition, Ashton Tomassi finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.