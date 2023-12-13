Citadel visits Charleston (SC) following Burnham’s 23-point outing

Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-4) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays…

Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-4)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays the Citadel Bulldogs after Ben Burnham scored 23 points in Charleston (SC)’s 85-70 win against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Cougars are 2-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 on the road. Citadel is seventh in the SoCon scoring 71.2 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Charleston (SC) averages 74.0 points, 9.6 more per game than the 64.4 Citadel allows. Citadel averages 71.2 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 75.1 Charleston (SC) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burnham is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for Charleston (SC).

Elijah Morgan averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. AJ Smith is averaging 16.5 points for Citadel.

