Citadel visits Burnham and Charleston (SC)

Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-4)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -13.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays the Citadel Bulldogs after Ben Burnham scored 23 points in Charleston (SC)’s 85-70 win against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Cougars are 2-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) allows 75.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 on the road. Citadel is fifth in the SoCon with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Quentin Millora-Brown averaging 3.4.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Citadel allows to opponents. Citadel has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burnham is shooting 45.3% and averaging 12.9 points for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 11.2 points for Charleston (SC).

Elijah Morgan is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.3 points. AJ Smith is averaging 16.5 points for Citadel.

