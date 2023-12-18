Cisse’s 14 lead Western Illinois over Eureka 92-56

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Drew Cisse scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Western Illinois beat Eureka 92-56 on…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Drew Cisse scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Western Illinois beat Eureka 92-56 on Monday night.

Shay Davis shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. for the Leathernecks (6-6). James Dent Jr. shot 4 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Cody Baer finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Red Devils. Peewee Brown added 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Eureka.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.