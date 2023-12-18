Cincinnati takes home win streak into matchup with Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (5-6) at Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati will try to keep its…

Merrimack Warriors (5-6) at Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Bearcats play Merrimack.

The Bearcats have gone 7-0 at home. Cincinnati is 7-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Warriors are 1-5 on the road. Merrimack has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

Cincinnati makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Merrimack has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Merrimack averages 71.4 points per game, 4.0 more than the 67.4 Cincinnati gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Fredrick averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc. Viktor Lakhin is shooting 53.9% and averaging 13.6 points for Cincinnati.

Jordan Derkack is shooting 50.5% and averaging 16.9 points for the Warriors. Adam Clark is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

