Cincinnati hosts Stetson following Blackmon’s 28-point game

Stetson Hatters (7-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -20; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson plays the Cincinnati Bearcats after Jalen Blackmon scored 28 points in Stetson’s 80-68 win against the Florida International Panthers.

The Bearcats have gone 8-0 in home games. Cincinnati has an 8-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hatters are 2-5 on the road. Stetson averages 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Cincinnati’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Stetson gives up. Stetson averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Cincinnati gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Lakhin is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Bearcats. CJ Fredrick is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Aubin Gateretse is averaging 11.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Hatters. Blackmon is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 8-2, averaging 83.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

