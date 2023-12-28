Cincinnati hosts Evansville after Skillings’ 29-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (10-2, 1-1 MVC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2) Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on…

Evansville Purple Aces (10-2, 1-1 MVC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on the Evansville Purple Aces after Dan Skillings Jr. scored 29 points in Cincinnati’s 83-75 victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Bearcats are 9-0 on their home court. Cincinnati is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 82.6 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Purple Aces are 3-2 on the road. Evansville is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cincinnati makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Evansville has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Lakhin is averaging 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Tanner Cuff is averaging 7.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Purple Aces. Ben Humrichous is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Purple Aces: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.