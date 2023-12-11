Cincinnati hosts Bryant after Withers’ 32-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (6-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after…

Bryant Bulldogs (6-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Connor Withers scored 32 points in Bryant’s 86-75 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Bearcats have gone 6-0 in home games. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 17.3 assists per game led by Simas Lukosius averaging 3.6.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 on the road. Bryant ranks fifth in the America East scoring 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Earl Timberlake averaging 8.0.

Cincinnati makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Bryant averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Cincinnati allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Lakhin is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Bearcats. CJ Fredrick is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Cincinnati.

Sherif Kenney is shooting 40.4% and averaging 16.7 points for the Bulldogs. Withers is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.